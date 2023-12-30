It’s Saturday, and you know what that means …

AEW Worlds End 2023 has arrived!

Ahead of the final All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view of the year this evening at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, the company has released their complete “Countdown To Worlds End 2023” preview special.

The special premiered on TNT after AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash on Friday night, and has since been released via the company’s official YouTube and X pages.

Featured below is the complete 20-plus minute special looking at tonight’s highly-anticipated AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view, which features a main event of MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Worlds End 2023 results coverage from Long Island, N.Y.