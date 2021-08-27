Over the last several months Major League Wrestling has been hyping up its women’s division roster, with the promotion adding names like Britt Blake, Zeda Zhang, and most recently Nicole Savoy, who will be making her debut at the October 2nd Fightland event in Philadelphia. This has caused some fans to speculate whether MLW would be adding a women’s championship to their lineup.

Company CEO Court Bauer confirmed the news this evening when asked on Twitter about an MLW women’s title. He stated, “It’s in the works.”

MLW recently added Dave Prazak to their staff as a way to help build their women’s division. Prazak previously worked for the all-female promotion, SHIMMER.