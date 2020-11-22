During an episode of Talk is Jericho, MLW owner Court Bauer retold a story about the Battle of the Billionaires feud that took place between Vince McMahon and Donald Trump. He says that McMahon was furious after their in-ring segment together because he believed Trump had purposely tried to look bigger than him.

“Donald Trump was there doing the angle with Vince, and one night, we’re doing some sort of in-ring deal with Trump and Vince. And it was cold, and Donald Trump has that big winter jacket,” Bauer said. “He’s 6’4” or something like that. He’s kind of a deceptively tall guy. They’re doing a promo, and Vince and him are going face-to-face as the ‘Battle of Billionaires’ thing goes down.

“Afterwards, we’re in the limo and Vince is just livid. They get along great, but there’s that kindred spirit thing with them and everything. He felt like Donald had intentionally showed him up. He’s like, ‘Did you see that? He was wearing that jacket. Clearly his shoulder pad was stuffed to look bigger. It’s ridiculous.’ And he was really hot about Trump trying to look bigger than him.”

