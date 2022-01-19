AAA issued the following statement on Twitter announcing that they have postponed their January 30th event from Merida, Yucatan has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in Mexico. The show was set to be headlined by an FTR vs. Lucha Bros AAA tag team title match.

CMLL also announced that their events would be postponed due to the virus, with the promotion expected to begin running shows again toward the end of the month.

