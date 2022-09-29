The Under The Ring podcast recently conducted an interview with longtime wrestling veteran Crowbar, who spoke about his time in WCW and what his relationship was with David Flair, who he was paired with in the now deceased promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls the last time he saw David Flair:

“I haven’t spoken to him in a while. Last time I saw him, I would have to say about maybe eight [or] nine years ago, David, Shannon [‘Daffney’ Spruill], and I all did an autograph signing. I love David to death. He was a great guy.”

His work with David Flair in WCW:

“When they told me I was going to be paired with Flair’s kid, you don’t know what to expect. Is he gonna be very cocky because he’s the son of the Nature Boy? … He couldn’t be nicer, he couldn’t have been sweeter. He knew his limitations, he wanted to learn. … We were three young adults, three kids, just having a great time, enjoying this ride. It was one of the most fun times of my entire life in wrestling. [I’m] just very thankful for that time.”

