WWE reportedly has big plans for Finn Balor in the works.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that significant plans for Balor are lined up for the future. Balor is expected to play a big role in the foreseeable future of WWE.

There’s no word yet on exactly what is planned, but Balor is said to be a strong favorite among officials in the new regime.

Balor is currently leading The Judgment Day with Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. He has been working a program with AJ Styles as of late, offering AJ a spot in the group but AJ has declined the offer.

Balor will continue The Judgment Day’s feud with WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Extreme Rules on October 8 in Philadelphia when they face off in an “I Quit” match.

Balor joined the company in May 2014 and has had successful runs on WWE NXT and the main roster. He was the inaugural WWE Universal Champion, but vacated the title one day after winning it due to an injury. Balor is also a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWE United States Champion, and a two-time NXT Champion.

