On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Fight Pit matchup between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, and how he thinks the unique stipulation will help Riddle shine on the main roster. Check out Booker’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Thinks the Fight Pit will make Riddle look good:

“I’m all about trying to create, putting Riddle in his zone where he’s going to be a little more comfortable. Hopefully, Riddle will be the one they can lean on Riddle to make this thing as best we possibly can. My thing is, it’s wrestling. When you put on a wrestling show, you’ve got to bring out out all the stops, man. You got to pull out everything. In a match like this, it can go like one of two ways, it can be good or it can be really bad. I’m always about the challenge, seeing exactly what we can get out of this thing.”

Says he is curious to see how it plays out:

“Guys in the ring where they can’t bounce off the ropes, they can’t do stuff off the top rope. It’s gonna be a little bit different, so let’s see how they play out. No ropes. Nothing to jump off. So yeah man. Let’s see where it goes.”

