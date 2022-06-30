WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley returned to work for the company this week.

It was revealed in late May that Dudley was set to begin working with the WWE NXT brand when he returned from surgery. He had been working as a main roster producer since shortly after the end of his in-ring run with WWE in the summer of 2016. Dudley took some time off last year because of his back, and then underwent spinal fusion surgery in February.

In an update, Dudley took to Twitter today and revealed that he began his new role with the NXT brand this past Tuesday night.

“This pass Tuesday night was the first time back at work since my back surgery that took me out last October. Feeling great and Glad to be back, but even more glad to be back in my new role in NXT. Love working with the new talent now. I thank God for this opportunity,” he wrote.

Dudley was originally scheduled to return to work as a WWE Producer on June 15, but plans obviously changed. He commented during an April edition of his podcast, “I had my stroke in 2019 and WWE gave me the time off to get better, which was great. But then I also just had back surgery, and again, WWE was very gracious enough to give me the time off to heal and things like that. I’m happy to be able to say that I’ll be going back on June 15, back to work again.”

The 49 year old Dudley wrapped up his “Table Talk” podcast on May 25. The final episode, seen at this link, featured former NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis as the guest. The show ran for 120 episodes.

