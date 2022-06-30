Top MLW star Richard Holliday is currently dealing with concussion issues.

Holliday took to Twitter and announced that he is pulling out of upcoming dates for Texoma Pro Wrestling and Palē Pro Wrestling due to lingering concussion issues. He noted that his health has “taken unexpected turns” in the last month, and now he needs time to recover.

“Due to lingering concussion issues I unfortunately will not be able to make @TexomaPro & @PaleProWrestlin this weekend. My health has taken unexpected turns over the past month and I need time off to recover. My next appearance will be 7/15 for @AAWPro See you there. [thumbs up emoji],” he wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “With that being said both promotions were more than understanding and I will be making up these dates in September.”

Holliday was scheduled to challenge Red River Heavyweight Champion Shane Taylor at Friday’s TPW Independence Day event in Sherman, TX, and then challenge Palē Pro Champion Chandler Hopkins at Saturday’s PPW Judges event in Arlington, TX.

Holliday is currently scheduled to return to the ring on Friday, July 15 at AAW Wrestling’s The Independents Day event in Merrionette Park, IL.

Holliday last wrestled at the MLW Battle Riot IV tapings on June 23. He worked a Falls Count Anywhere match that night against MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Holliday’s status. Below are his full tweets:

