D-Von Dudley looks back at his Reverend persona in WWE.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where he recalled his longtime tag team partner, Bubba Ray Dudley, making fun of the Reverend gimmick because he thought it wasn’t over with fans. D-Von disagrees with that notion by pointing to all the top names he beat as the Reverend, including a win over Triple H in 2002.

You know, a lot of people — Bubba makes fun of me. He says, ‘Oh, we don’t talk about that Reverend D-Von because he didn’t get over.’ I’m like, bullshit it didn’t. Look at all the people that I beat, Randy Orton, John Cena, Val Venis, Mark Henry, and the biggest one, Triple H. And I always said this, if Triple H didn’t believe that the Reverend D-Von gimmick was getting over the way it did then he would have never in a million years, especially at that time, would have laid down for me. He would have never let that happen.

According to D-Von, his victory over Triple H was proof that the character was over because The Game wouldn’t just put anyone over at that time.

And Hunter had a lot of power and a lot of say-so back then. I’m not gonna say even more than he does now. But he had a lot of say-so back then; he had just married Stephanie. Him and Vince are freakin tight. They’re not butting heads or anything like that. They’re full-blown; here they go. If he had a disagreement at all, he would have said no; I don’t think so. I’ll beat D-Von. But I’m not letting D-Von go over on me.

