WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s SmackDown on FOX. Check out the full list and video below. (Click here to see how SmackDown faired in the overnight viewership.)

10. “Blockbuster”-Sheamus hits his signature move on Austin Theory.

9. “Her Best Shot”-Shotzi hits a suicide dive during match with Damage CTRL.

8. “Apron Antics”-Sheamus and Theory battle on the apron.

7. “Highs and Lows To The Moon”-Cameron Grimes picks up the win but gets attacked by Baron Corbin.

6. “Oh What A Knight”-LA Knight defeats Rick Boogs.

5. “A Pretty Theory”-Pretty Deadly help Theory defeat Sheamus to retain the U.S. Championship.

4. “Phenomenal Momentum”-AJ Styles picks up a big win ahead of Night of Champions.

3. “I Am The Tribal Chief”-Jimmy Uso calls himself the Tribal Chief.

2. “The Empress of Arm-Sorrow”-Asuka attacks Bianca Belair again.

1. “Blood Meets Thud”-The Bloodline beat down Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens