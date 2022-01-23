WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley was the latest guest on the Wrestle Buddy podcast to discuss the releases of William Regal and Road Dogg, two legends of the business who Dudley says will be greatly missed backstage. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says William Regal was looked upon as one of the greatest minds in WWE:

“I do know that you know, William Regal was looked upon as probably one of the greatest minds in the business to help launch NXT with Triple H. Of course Road Dogg working for both the main roster and NXT. A lot of people praised Road Dogg for his contributions for both rosters. It’s sad, you know, but for whatever reason, WWE did what they did. You know, it’s not me to judge or to ask questions. I just — I do my job and I move forward.”

Says Regal and Road Dogg will be greatly missed backstage:

“They will be greatly missed because again, they were great minds and they were able to put a shot in the arm on both SmackDown, Raw, and NXT. So hopefully, they’ll be fine and maybe one day, like everybody else says in wrestling, it’s a revolving door. Hopefully, they’ll be able to come back. Not in the wrestling form because that’s what they always say. They expect us to come back wrestling and I’m just like, ‘No, we’re too old to do that now,’ even though some of us don’t feel that way and we still wanna get in the ring but, I know my time is done. But I just feel that one day, it probably will come back around. We might see those guys back again, we might not, I don’t know. But I do know that they will be greatly missed and you know, again, it was sad news to hear about the exiting of so many great people.”

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)