According to Wrestling Inc, lucha-libre star Daga has been granted his release from IMPACT Wrestling. Reports are that the 32-year old had put in his release request quite a while ago, but the promotion was holding off in hopes of getting Daga to sign a new deal.

Daga debuted in IMPACT back in 2019, feuding with a number of top stars including the Lucha Bros and representing Team Lucha Underground against Team IMPACT at the joint United We Stand event. He’s married to former IMPACT world champion Tessa Blanchard.

