Dakota Kai is interested in facing off with Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler.

The current women’s tag champion and DAMAGE CTRL member spoke about her desire to get into the ring with these two top women’s division stars during her recent interview with WWE Deutschland, where she specifically recalled her epic rivalry with Baszler back in her days with NXT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Names opponents she hopes to face next:

I want to face everyone because it only betters myself. I think the people that I’ve had the most fun, or the ones that have really challenged me in-ring too, have been Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley. Those are the first two that come to mind. I would love to get back into a story with both of them just to … because I haven’t really had a story with them since NXT.

Gives big praise to Rhea Ripley:

She’s just got a presence about her that just brings like, a big show. I feel like she would be a fun one to headline WrestleMania [against] … She’s just such a badass, yeah, and she’s so young.

