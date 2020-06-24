Damian Priest On Who He Credits For Him Becoming A Wrestler

During his interview with comicbook.com, Damian Priest spoke on his respect for The Undertaker and how he inspired him to become a professional wrestler. Here’s what he had to say:

I guess it comes down to respect. The respect that he’s had for the business, and that he demanded from everybody else in it. That’s probably the number one thing. People that are in it that are successful, you have to have a certain respect for the business and treat it a certain way or get out because you don’t belong. I think he’s instilled that, and he’s made sure that everybody around him has had the same mentality. That’s probably the biggest influence he’s had to the business, not just WWE, where people know how to act toward the business. The ones who don’t, you’ll see them fade away. They don’t last. They might have a moment in the sun, but then that’s it. The people who really last are the people who follow his lead, and it comes down to that, respect.

For me, personally, I wouldn’t even be in the business if it wasn’t for The Undertaker. I fell in love with professional wrestling and WWE because of The Undertaker. I was a kid watching and I was mesmerized. I followed his entire career from then on. I mean, now I’ve had the chance to spend a little bit of time with him, and it’s incredible. I was literally, right before we got on the phone to talk, I was looking at a picture from 21 years ago when I met him and I was shaking his hand as a kid. Now I see, because of the network and The Last Ride, that there’s a clip going around of me shaking his hand. It’s cool to see both pictures 21 years apart, me shaking his hand. It’s incredible.