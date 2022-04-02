WWE star and former United States champion Damian Priest recently spoke with The Athletic to hype this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view, as well as discuss a wide range of topics like his love of Scott Hall and what his biggest goals are in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.

Names his biggest WWE goals:

“I know it sounds like the character or what you’re supposed to say, but it’s really true: I want my name to be remembered. I want to achieve special moments and succeed in the business to where my name will stand the test of time so I can live on forever. When it comes to goals, I want everything. Everything. And if I don’t achieve it, I sure want to see a lot of cool things on the way there.”

Reveals advice Triple H gave him in NXT:

“I remember when I was in NXT, and Hunter would be on me about, ‘When you learn to be yourself on camera as well as off it, you’ll be very successful here.’ I didn’t get it until it clicked. He told me he gave me the same advice that Undertaker gave (him) back in the day. I thought that was really cool.”

His love of Scott Hall:

“To be bad guys but smile and love being bad so much that it becomes cool … to me, I was like, ‘I wanna be like those guys’. Razor Ramon growing up, I used to go see him at Madison Square Garden. I always said that has to be how he really is, and I wanna be like that guy. I wanna be like that in real life all the time. I started to become more of a fan because of his charisma and his way of being. It was intoxicating. Whether he was Scott Hall or Razor Ramon, he just drew that emotion out of you. Getting to meet him, it was cool getting advice. I’m happy I got the chance to spend time with him.”