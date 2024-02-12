Damian Priest recently spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, The Judgment Day member and current “Senor Money In The Bank” reflected on fans not liking his Zombie Lumberjack match with The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash 2021, and helping to get the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships taken more seriously.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the Zombie Lumberjack match with The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash 2021: “I knew the feedback, what it was going to be. It’s hard when you do something different. People are accustomed to one way and some are open to change, but most aren’t. Just in general, that’s what it is. For me personally, fighting zombies was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done. I’m a big zombie fan, zombie movies and everything. I loved Army of the Dead. So for me, getting to fight zombies while I was doing it, I was like, this is pretty cool. I know most people disagree with me, but they weren’t in my shoes in that moment when you see these professionally done-up zombies coming at you. And just me kicking them and doing wrestling moves. I mean, it was just ridiculous but it was very cool. I loved it. I understand the feedback because it’s just not the norm of what we do. I get it. I sympathize with the purists who were like, This is not what we want to see. And I get it. But sometimes it enhances everything else that much more. You see that and then you see a great match that follows right after, it enhances that match even more. So there’s different ways to look at it. And I’m proud that we did that.”

On helping to get the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships taken more seriously: “I think it goes without saying that, unfortunately, there was a time where the tag team titles fell off a little bit and they weren’t as important as they should be. Then, obviously, the focus came back: WrestleMania main event [for the] tag team titles? That’s a wild one, no one could have predicted that the tag team championships would be the main event of one of the nights of WrestleMania. So that tells you everything you need to know as far as where they are now as far as importance. Especially during Mania season, knowing that being a tag team champion going into WrestleMania, you know you’re gonna be in a high profile angle or match or just something. All we want to do is do something important and having the Tag Team Championships, we’re there. So it makes life a little easier.”

Check out the complete interview at ITRWrestling.com.