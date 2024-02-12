Seth “Freakin'” Rollins recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion invited George Kittle, Travis and Jason Kelce to come to WrestleMania XL at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA., and “bring the Swiftie’s” with them, referring to Taylor Swift and her fans.

“I would extend an invitation to both George [Kittle] and Travis [Kelce],” Rollins said. “We’re in Philly, his brother [Jason Kelce] is there. We can have both of the Kelces there, why not? Let’s have a party.”

Rollins continued, “Bring your girl. Bring all the Swifties. Let’s go. I love everybody. Let’s party. George, he’s coming to WrestleMania anyway. He was at WrestleMania last year, he comes to all the WrestleMania’s, he’s coming anyway. I’d love to have the Kelces there. All of them. Bring the whole crew.”

Check out the complete Seth “Freakin'” Rollins interview with Sports Illustrated via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.