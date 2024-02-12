It looks like The Rock is going to be leaning into the heat he has been receiving from WWE crowds as of late.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that The Rock is expected to fully embrace his organic heel turn.

According to the report, the WWE legend will be drawing inspiration from his past “Hollywood Rock” heel persona in the company, which included him mocking Shane “Hurricane” Helms in various comedic segments backstage, and playing into the boos from the crowds on the microphone.

Additionally, it appears that there will soon be Rock-branded “Cody Crybabies” merchandise.

The Wrestle Votes story concluded by noting that “the story is just beginning.”

We will keep you posted.