Damian Priest made an appearance on Car Con Carne to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Priest compared moving from NXT to the main roster with transitioning to a new school.

“NXT is WWE, obviously, but growing up it wasn’t a thing. To me, it’s Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. It’s definitely more of ‘now, it’s the big show, let’s get these nerves under control and get to work.’ I keep reminding myself that this is what I do. I know how to do this but a lot of emotions that go into this big spectacle that is this WWE machine, especially on the Raw roster, it’s night and day, the spectacle that goes into it, even behind the scenes with production.

“You know this is a different feel. It’s crazy, we’re reaching so many more people. The fact that now Damien Priest is known all over the world is crazy. That was the main part, getting my nerves under control and changing my mindset because it is a different system, so to speak, like transitioning to a new school. I had to get used to that. Now that I’ve been here a few months, I feel more comfortable and know how this works.”