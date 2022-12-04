MMA and pro-wrestling legend Dan Severn recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on a possible WWE Hall of Fame induction, and why he believes WWE used him incorrectly during his short stint there. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Thinks he should definitely be in the WWE Hall of Fame:
First off, based on some of the people that are in there, should I be in there? Oh hell yes.
Doesn’t think WWE used him correctly:
Now, did they use me correctly? No. In the beginning they did. But I think they realized, ‘We have no control mechanisms over this guy. If we put a strap on him, who’s to say he’s [not] going to go over to the NWA and lose the strap there?’ … Because again, I’m not working exclusively for the NWA, I’m working for someone else. But at the same token, did they ever converse with me? No. ‘Cause as I stated with you before, I still work matches now.