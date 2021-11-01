Pro-wrestling star and indie fan-favorite Danhausen suffered a broken ankle yesterday at last night’s Halloween themed Next Generation Wrestling: Nightmare in The Old City event. The Very Evil one was teaming with Warhorse to battle the Renegades of Flight in tag team action.

Danhausen later took to social media to confirm the news, revealing that he’s broken Tibia and Fibia. It has not yet been determined how much time he will miss. He writes, “Danhausen has a broken Tibia and Fibia and is sure Dave Doctor is going to try to take Danhausens sacks of money, so if you’d like to help Danhausen curse them.”

Check it out below.