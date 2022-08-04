AEW’s Danhausen recently spoke with Sportskeeda about top superstar Bryan Danielson, where the Very Evil, Very Wicked one calls the American Dragon king of the liars before revealing an amusing story of how Danielson challenged him to do a pistol squat. Find out the full story from Danhausen in the highlights below.

Says Danielson lied about him doing a pistol squat:

Bryan Danielson keeps lying about Danhausen. He’s lying to everybody. He says that Danhausen can’t do a pistol squat, and he can. If you see Bryan Danielson, you tell him that Danhausen is looking for him.

Explains what a pistol squat is before calling Danielson a King of Liars:

A pistol squat is when you squat down on one leg. He challenged Danhausen, Danhausen did it and now he’s lying to people. He’s a liar. He’s king of liars. He sits on a throne of lies… He has good blackberries though, they’re delicious.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)