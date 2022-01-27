Tonight’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS concluded with the Lights Out Unsanctioned matchup between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole, a bout that saw interference from the Best Friends, The Young Bucks, and a surprise appearance from…Danhausen.

That’s right…the indie sensation and former ROH superstar made his official debut on tonight’s show by popping out from under the ring when Cole was going for a chair.

AEW president Tony Khan confirmed afterwards that Danhausen has officially been signed to the promotion.