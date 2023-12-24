– The latest episode of “Hey! (EW)” has dropped on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The episode is titled, “Danhausen Ruins Christmas (Again).” The official description for the show reads: Renee Paquette’s Christmas gift is RJ City’s nightmare! Danhausen (or Christopher Massachusetts?) is here with gifts of his own, including AEW’s “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.” Check out the complete episode below.

– In a new video from AEW’s official TikTok channel, various AEW stars and personalities such as Willow Nightingale, RJ City, Eddie Kingston, Thunder Rosa and others reveal their favorite matches of 2023. Check out the video below.

– New Japan Pro Wrestling released their Jon Moxley interview as part of their Wrestle Kingdom 18 Interview series on Saturday night. Check out the video below.