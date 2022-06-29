A new Trios Match is in the works for tonight’s Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As seen in the video below, The Gunn Club has challenged Danhausen to find any two partners to face Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn and Max Caster in six-man action on tonight’s show. There’s no word yet on who Danhausen will team with, but Hook should be one of his partners.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan then took to Twitter to confirm the six-man match for tonight. Danhausen recently started the “Ass Boys” campaign to embarrass The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed, and the feud has gone on for several weeks now.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s Blood & Guts special from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit:

* Forbidden Door fallout

* Christian Cage will speak

* Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Leila Grey

* Danhausen and two mystery partners vs. Max Caster, Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn

* Blood & Guts Match: The Blackpool Combat Combat Club & Friends (Claudio Castagnoli, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker)

Below are the related tweets from The Acclaimed and The Gunn Club, Khan, and Danhausen:

The #GunnClub is tired of being embarrassed by @DanhausenAD, so @theaustingunn & @coltengunn have issued a challenge for Danhausen and any two partners to face them and @PlatinumMax LIVE on the #BLOODandGUTS edition of #AEWDynamite

TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT

on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/y4adzkxxge — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2022

