Danhausen is very, very nice.

He’s also very, very evil.

And he’s also on the comeback trail.

The charismatic, popular AEW personality was featured in a new vignette that aired on Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

In the vignette, which was unique to say the least, Danhausen was featured singing his “very nice, very evil” catchphrase as his likeness swirled around an old-school television set.

He mentioned in the vignette that he was coming back soon. The video feature concluded with, “Love that Danhausen!”

Danhausen has been on the sidelines with a torn pectoral muscle since the AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event back in March.

Check out the Danhausen vignette hyping up his AEW return below.