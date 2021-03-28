Daniel Bryan recently spoke with TalkSport about a number of different subjects.
During it, he spoke about his reported backstage influence and working on the creative for WWE Friday Night SmackDown.
The former WWE Champion downplayed having a say but uses whatever influence he has to champion other talents.
“It’s interesting because, one, I don’t have that big of a say [laughs]. Sometimes something really great will happen on SmackDown and somebody will say ‘oh, that’s Daniel Bryan!’ Like, that’s not me!
We have incredible superstars. Cesaro is a no-brainer. When you say ‘Daniel Bryan helped Cesaro’ – no. All I did was ‘hey this guy is really good. We should put him on TV and use him!’ [laughs].
Apollo Crews, I don’t have anything to do with Apollo Crews stuff. He’s just great.
So yeah, there is something to that, the idea of helping people and from a human perspective we all want that. For a long time, when you’re young you’re like ‘I want to achieve this, I want to achieve this!’ but as you get older it’s ‘I want to help here, I want to help here’ and it’s just a different perspective.”