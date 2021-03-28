The Rock took to his Instagram account this past Thursday to recall his matches with Ken Shamrock in WWE including one that featured him taking a suplex from Shamrock damaged blood vessels in his lung.

He wrote the following:

“Not the most elegant or sexy #throwbackthursday back when I had a lil’ internal bleeding (not planned) while wrestling @UFC Hall Of Famer, @kenshamrockofficial aka “The World’s Most Dangerous Man”.

I loved wrestling Kenny around the world and we had some classic matches.

On this night I took a hard suplex and the impact damaged blood vessels in my lungs causing the blood to come up.

Kept composed, made sure I could breath and continued with the match.

I’d like to think Ken would’ve shown me some compassion, but his facial expression says “f*ck your bleeding lungs” as he tries to rip my ankle from my tibia.

These were good days and this was how I proudly made my bones.

As always, “thank you for house”, brother.”