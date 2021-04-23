Daniel Bryan is looking to work for other pro wrestling companies while with WWE.

Bryan discussed his WWE status during a WrestleMania Week meet & greet, and once again confirmed that his contract is up soon. He also said he’s trying to balance wrestling with home life.

“My contract is up soon,” Bryan confirmed. “We need to figure out what’s a good balance between home life and wrestling. I never want to stop wrestling, I love it, it’s just figuring that out.”

When asked if he could wrestle elsewhere, Bryan said he’s trying to “weasel” his way into working for different companies and WWE.

“It’d be interesting if I could wrestle in different companies and WWE. That’s something I’m trying to weasel my way into right now,” Bryan said, laughing.

Bryan’s WWE contract expires this coming fall. He signed a three-year contract back in September 2018. Bryan has indicated in recent interviews that his time as a full-time wrestler may be coming to an end as he wants to spend more time at home with his wife and kids.

