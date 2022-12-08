Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that AEW star and current reigning PWG champion and ROH Pure champion Daniel Garcia will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Garcia, who won the BOLA 2022 tournament, will join Alex Shelley, Lio Rush, Black Taurus, Jonathan Gresham, Komander, Aramis, Titus Alexander, IMPACT’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey, IMPACT’s Masha Slamovich, DragonGate’s Shun Skywalker, IMPACT Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace, and indie sensation Michael Oku.