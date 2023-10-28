Daniel Garcia is one of AEW’s youngest rising stars, and his signature Latin Dance is helping him get over with the fans.

The former ROH Pure Champion spoke about his dance during a recent appearance on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Garcia admits he never expected for his moves to take off with the audience as much as they have, stating that it just used to be something he did when he went out.

I never really intended for the dance to become a thing as much as it has in the ring. It was just something me, Isiah [Isiah Kassidy aka Brother Zay], and Cheesecake would do when we go out. Just a little dance move, a little Latin dance move. I love Latin music. Isiah and Cheesecake can’t stand it. I listen to it too much. I would just do it when we would go out. I think we were in El Paso for the first time, big Latin community, I had a match with Ricky Starks and I was like, “I’m going to get this crowd into it right now.’ I started busting out the dance and the crowd started coming up for it. ‘That was cool, maybe it’s something I’ll throw in the heat every once in a while, just as a little taunt.’ Then, by the time Forbidden Door, it took on a life of its own.

