Bianca Belair is feeling confident going into WWE Crown Jewel week.

The EST will be taking on Bayley in singles-action on this Friday’s SmackDown, then challenging IYO SKY for the women’s title at Crown Jewel the next night, a title she lost to Sky at SummerSlam after she got cashed-in on. Belair never forgets, and promises on social media that she will send a message this week when she faces Bayley.

Im going to take out every single member of Damage Control just like they did me! Starting with Bayley next week. Ending with Iyo at #CrownJewel (And Dakota, you can be somewhere in between if need be, so stay out of my way).

In a separate post, Belair told Belair that it will be over for her when they clash for the title.

Cashing in on me and taking my title was one thing…But 2 weeks later trying to completely take me out of the game?…Yeah, at Crown Jewel it’s OV for you.

Check out both of Belair's posts below.

