Below are the results to today’s TNA (Impact Wrestling) television taping in Coventry, England. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS DO NOT SCROLL DOWN.

-Frankie Kazarian defeated Leon Slater

-Emersyn Jayne & Jordynne Grace defeated Deonna Purrazzo & Dani Luna

-Rich Swann defeated Karachi Kid

-Brian Myers defeated Grado

-Moose defeated Rhino

-Eddie Edwards defeated Joe Hendry

-Trinity defeated Giselle Shaw

-Eric Young & Josh Alexander defeated Subculture & Chris Sabin & Frankie Kazarian in a triple-threat tag match

(H/T PW Insider)