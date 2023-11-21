Daniel Garcia opens up about a scary incident in his life.

The AEW star and former ROH Pure Champion reflected on a car accident that he was involved in back in 2019, one that broke both of his legs. During an interview with The Messenger Garcia revealed that he thought his wrestling days were over.

After the accident. I really didn’t know if I wanted to continue wrestling. It made me realize that life has so many variables that exist, and there’s so much danger in day-to-day life without wrestling. I was like, ‘Man, do I really want to put more danger in my life by traveling so much and doing a high-risk activity? Is that something I want to put myself through? Is that something I want to put my mom through?’ I have a great support system around me. have my family, my friends. I’m incredibly blessed for everything that they do for me and have done for me. How much they continue to do for me. I wouldn’t have been able to make it through mentally without them.

Garcia not only continued to wrestle, but slowly rose as one of AEW’s breakout performers. He tells The Messenger that he will continue to do whatever is necessary to prove his doubters wrong.

If somebody says, ‘Hey, this guy can’t cut a promo,’ then OK, I’m going to learn how to cut a promo. Oh, this guy has bad gear,’ OK, I’m gonna get good gear. ‘Oh, this guy is too skinny,’ OK then I’m gonna get big. It’s all about removing bullets from people’s chambers so they have nothing left to say about you.

