Rob Van Dam names one thing that really irritates him with today’s wrestling.

The Hall of Famer spoke about wrestlers not properly kicking out during the latest edition of his “1 Of A Kind” podcast. The former multi-time world champion explains that just kicking out means nothing when a wrestlers shoulders are still pinned to the mat.

Good fucking strong kick-out. You know what I hate now is when people don’t kick out. Every time I watch wrestling, I see it. They think just by kicking their feet that they kick out. But their shoulders are still down, and the person’s still on top of them. I hate that. It’s one of those things that annoys me when I watch wrestling. I always tell whoever’s next to me, ‘They were still pinned. Their shoulders were still down.’ They just kick their feet. Kicking your feet don’t do nothing. Then every once in a while, like when I was in WWE, they’d say the referee is the credibility. So from now on, you count them down if they don’t kick out.’ They haven’t done that in a while, and they need to. Credibility, they haven’t done a credibility check in years, and it used to be cycled all the time when I was there. But I guess it doesn’t matter anymore, I don’t know.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)