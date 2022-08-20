Rising AEW star Daniel Garcia took to Twitter earlier today to reflect on his recent two-out-of-three falls matchup against Bryan Danielson from last Wednesday’s Dynamite, a well-received bout that the American Dragon came out on the winning end of. Immediately afterward Chris Jericho would attack Danielson, but Garcia would come to his aid and relish in the moment as the crowd chanted, “You’re a wrestler.”

Garcia states that the match with Danielson was one he dreamed of having as a kid, and hopes his performance could inspire the next generation of pro-wrestlers. His full statement reads, “My match on Wednesday was the kind of match that I always dreamt of having when I was a kid. I hope there’s a kid somewhere that watched it and wants to have one like that. And maybe it’s pretentious, but if they don’t have wrestling aspirations I hope they can apply lessons form the match into other avenues of their life.”

Jericho will meet face-to-face with Garcia on next week’s Dynamite to see where he stands. See his tweets below.