WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown from Montreal Canada, Check out the full list below.

WWE superstar Sami Zayn took to Twitter to thank the fans in Montreal for giving him such a warm ovation. The former three-time Intercontinental champion writes, “STILL BUZZING FROM LAST NIGHT! This ovation from the Montreal crowd totally floored me. There’s no place like home. Thank you. I love you.”