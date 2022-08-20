Kazuchika Okada recently spoke with the NJPW Press about winning this year’s G1 Climax, the fourth time he has won the prestigious tournament in his already impressive career. Check out the Rainmaker’s full thoughts on Will Ospreay and other topics below.

Feels gratitude for winning his 4th G1 Climax:

“I woke up this morning, and the first thing I felt was gratitude. Gratitude to my opponent yesterday, Will Ospreay, but also to all of the wrestlers who were involved in the tournament, and the staff and fans that made everything possible. I really felt that it was because of everyone’s efforts that I was able to perform at the level i perform and win. It was a hot summer, and it’s my job to bring just as much fire into the last part of the year.”

Says the final three days really took a toll on him:

“Well, in terms of singles matches, other G1s have had more, but the last stretch of three days really took its toll on me both mentally and physically. Three singles matches in a row is difficult, and the semifinals and finals were definitely really tough. The league matches are pretty brutal as well, but I think all in all this year’s G1 was my hardest fought yet. That’s why I feel it’s on the company to reassess how important the G1 is to NJPW.”