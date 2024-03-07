An update on Daniel Rodimer.

The former WWE Tough Enough Star turned himself in to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this week on charges of Open Murder.Court records have indicated that Rodimer was released on a $200,000 bond. He will be due back in court on April 10th.

If you missed it, Rodimer had a warrant out for this arrest due to a connection with the death of Christopher Tapp, aged 47. Tapp passed away following an incident at a hotel on the Las Vegas strip, initially thought to be an accident. However, the Clark County Coroner’s office later labeled Tapp’s death a homicide. The Clark County District Attorney’s Officer would eventually file a complaint alleging that Rodimer was the one responsible.