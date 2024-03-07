Last night’s AEW Dynamite saw top superstars Will Ospreay and Bryan Danielson face-off in front of one another for the first time since Ospreay signed with the promotion last year. The fans in the arena, and those watching at home, got super excited as this has been considered a major dream match for quite some time amongst the wrestling fanbase.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW President Tony Khan has also really wanted this match to happen, and appears to be wasting no time as the bout is reportedly going to happen soon. Meltzer SPECULATES that the match will be booked for the first-ever AEW Dynasty pay-per-view event in April. However, even if it doesn’t happen on Dynasty it is reiterated that it is 100% “happening soon.”

Ospreay and Danielson facing off wasn’t the only thing that happened on AEW Dynamite. You can find our full recap of the show here.