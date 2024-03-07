The viewership numbers are in for the March 5th episode of NXT on USA, which was the brand’s Roadblock special.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 654,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.16 in the 18-49 demographic. This is up from last Tuesday’s episode of 570,000 viewers, with the key demo number holding steady. NXT finished #14 among cable telecasts in 18-49. The Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets NBA game finished #1 with a 0.41 rating.

NXT Roadblock featured Tony D'Angelo taking on Carmelo Hayes in the main event, as well as a pair of tag team titles matches.