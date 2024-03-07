TNA has announced four matchups for this Saturday’s television tapings from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. This includes a rematch for the X-Division Title between new champion Mustafa Ali and former champion Chris Sabin. The lineup can be found below.
-Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Sabin for the TNA X-Division Championship
-Nic Nemeth, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven vs. Steve Maclin & Rascalz
-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Time Splitters
-Leon Slater vs. Sheldon Jean
WINDSOR! These four HUGE MATCHES are coming your way THIS SATURDAY as #TNAiMPACT comes to St Clair College!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 7, 2024