Mistico is coming back to AEW.

The top CMLL superstar will be competing on this Saturday’s edition of Collision on TNT, where he will be battling Angelico in singles-action. As a reminder, Collision will be taped later this evening in Duluth, Georgia.

This Saturday 3/9

Saturday Night #AEWCollision@TNTdrama Sat 8pm ET/7pm CT Mistico vs Angelico One of the greatest Luchadores ever @CMLL_OFICIAL megastar @caristicomx returns to TNT to collide vs one of the greatest international purveyors of Lucha Libre @Angelico_AEW SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/ccad4DurIO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 7, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor

-Chris Jericho vs. CMLL’s Titan

-Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, & Jeff Jarrett vs. House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews)

-Mariah May will be in action

-The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) will debut

-Toni Storm presents the first-ever Toni Award

-Mistico vs. Angelico

