Mistico is coming back to AEW.
The top CMLL superstar will be competing on this Saturday’s edition of Collision on TNT, where he will be battling Angelico in singles-action. As a reminder, Collision will be taped later this evening in Duluth, Georgia.
This Saturday 3/9
Saturday Night #AEWCollision@TNTdrama Sat 8pm ET/7pm CT
Mistico vs Angelico
One of the greatest Luchadores ever @CMLL_OFICIAL megastar @caristicomx returns to TNT to collide vs one of the greatest international purveyors of Lucha Libre @Angelico_AEW SATURDAY pic.twitter.com/ccad4DurIO
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 7, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:
-Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor
-Chris Jericho vs. CMLL’s Titan
-Atlanta Street Fight: Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, & Jeff Jarrett vs. House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews)
-Mariah May will be in action
-The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) will debut
-Toni Storm presents the first-ever Toni Award
-Mistico vs. Angelico
