The season premiere of AEW Dynamite was quite the eventful show.

– AEW has released a slightly updated official company logo as the new profile photo for their account on X. The logo comes with the promise of a “new era” for AEW, complete with the season premiere of AEW Dynamite featuring a new theme song, opening video, set design and show logo.

– Speaking of the new AEW Dynamite show opening and logo, as well as the new stage design, check those out below.

Feel the grind, feel the pressure, the work continues

Feel the grind, feel the pressure, the work continues

Watch Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8/7c on TBS!

It's Wednesday. You know what that means! Swerve Strickland is probably still seething from the events of #AEWRevolution. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

– Also during the show, Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland defeated Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Undisputed Kingdom in the tag-team opener. After the match, Wardlow came out and confronted Samoa Joe, leading to the commentary trio of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz to confirm Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW World Championship for next week’s “Big Business” themed episode of AEW Dynamite. Wardlow earned the title shot by winning the All-Star Scramble match at the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view this past Sunday night. AEW Dynamite: Big Business is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Willow Nightingale vs. Riho was also added to AEW Big Business for next week. Willow vows to win and go after the TBS title held by Julia Hart.

– Additionally, a video package aired looking at the history of the AEW World Tag-Team Championships. Narrated by AEW President Tony Khan, the video package revealed that a tournament will be held to determine the new AEW World Tag-Team Champions, as the titles are now vacant after Sting retired following he and Darby Allin’s successful title defense at AEW Revolution 2024. Later in the show, Renee Paquette spoke with Best Friends, who spoke about the tourney getting started on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, which premieres on Friday night at 10/9c on TNT. Also on AEW Rampage will be an Open House challenge with Julia Hart defending her TBS Women’s Championship.

A look at the history of the #AEW World Tag Team Championships Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

– This week’s AEW Dynamite also featured Adam Copeland attacking TNT Champion Christian Cage, who eventually ran off in a car with the rest of The Patriarchy. Copeland then turned and talked into the camera about how Cage “ran like a little b*tch,” before issuing a challenge to “end it where it all started,” with an I Quit match for the TNT Championship at AEW Dynamite in two weeks on March 20 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. AEW President Tony Khan would go on to confirm the match.

– For AEW Collision, it is announced that Mark Briscoe will be taking on The House of Black in an Atlanta Street Fight. Jay Lethal says he will have Briscoe’s back for the match.