Lex Luger talks attending Sting’s final matchup at AEW Revolution.

The Total Package was a guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss The Stinger’s epic performance at Revolution, which he was able to attend with a blessing from WWE. However, Luger and the other guest, Diamond Dallas Page, did reveal to the show hosts that WWE did ask them to not appear on camera, something they thought was a good compromise.

Luger: That crowd was phenomenal, they stayed hot, they were lit for the match, I was so excited. They got out us out there so we could kind of soak in the atmosphere.. DDP: Off-camera, off-camera. We didn’t want to be on camera, yeah. Luger: WWE is classy. They said you can go and everything just don’t be on camera, interviewed or be part of the match.

Luger’s friendship with Sting goes back to their days in WCW. Fortunately for Luger, he was able to see his old friend pick up a victory in his final outing.

