AEW held its weekly episode of Dynamite last night from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, its first program following this past Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. Immediately following the show, the promotion taped matches for this Friday’s edition of Rampage.

BELOW ARE THE RESULTS AND SPOILERS FOR THOSE MATCHES. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID THEM DO NOT CONTINUE READING:

-Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta defeated The Butcher and Kip Sabian

-Julia Hart defeated Robyn Renegade to retain the AEW TBS Championship

-Penta El Zero Miedo def. Action Andretti

-Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) Bryan Keith & Komander and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)