Kevin Kelly is no longer listed on the AEW roster page.

The play-by-play commentator started his run with AEW last June right when the promotion’s Collision program began, and has been a mainstay on that program ever since. He was not on call for this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

At this time it is not known if this is an error on AEW’s side, or if Kelly is no longer with the company. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on the story. Stay tuned.