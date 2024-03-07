According to a report from Sports Business Journal, WWE has inked a new deal with Sazerac Brands’ Wheatley Vodka to serve as the exclusive vodka partner for WrestleMania XL. This marks the company’s first venture into the spirits realm. The partnership won’t be limited to WrestleMania alone, extending its presence to other events throughout the year.

Under the terms of the partnership, Wheatley will take on the role of presenting sponsor for a forthcoming six-part content series on WWE’s social and digital platforms. This series, hosted by top superstar Cody Rhodes, will feature engaging interviews with various WWE superstars. A Wheatley-branded tour bus will be prominently featured throughout the series.