The viewership numbers are in for the March 6th edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 779,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.27 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the previous Wednesday’s show, which drew 822,000 and had a demo rating of 0.29. This was the first episode following this past Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Dynamite featured Will Ospreay competing against Kyle Fletcher in the main event, as well as the debut of Kazuchika Okada, who joined forces with The Elite. Next week, AEW will look to rebound for its Big Business special. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly updates for all of AEW’s programming. Stay tuned.